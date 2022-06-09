Sola Adesakin accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Sola Adesakin, founder and lead coach of Smart Stewards – a financial literacy organization, operating in Nigeria and United States, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches across the globe.

According to a statement by Adesakin, the enlistment took place recently, having been vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience.

The finance coach noted that the criteria for acceptance among others are based on a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, personal and professional achievements as well as honours.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed her joy at the rare privilege of being accepted into the Forbes community.

“I believe that this recognition and admission, will further validate what I currently do within the coaching and business space, and will give me a wider reach of impact and influence,” she said.

“I look forward to the networking opportunities, as well as the opportunities to make impact within the prestigious community,” she further said.

“I will be leveraging the resources within Forbes platform in honing my expertise and providing more value in the personal and business financial coaching industries, on a global scale,” she added.

Adesakin said that the Council was delighted to admit her into the community during a citation by Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council.

The press statement also noted that as an accepted member of the Council, Adesakin will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence.

She will also be privileged to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum which includes working with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com alongside other experts.

Adesakin is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria( ICAN), fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom (ACCA), Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and holds BSc and MBA degrees from the Oxford Brookes University and Edinburgh Business School, United Kingdom respectively.

Through the Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited; a holding company that owns The Smart Investment Club, The Smart Stewards Academy, Booksmart Financial Solutions and Smart Stewards Advisory LLC, in Delaware, USA, she has helped many people; young and old as well as businesses in over 25 countries, bounce back from financial stress to rest, from debt to wealth to living amazing lives.