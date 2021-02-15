Sokoto correspondents boycott govt activities over harassment

Journalists in Sokoto State under the auspices of Correspondents Chapel Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have boycotted coverage of government activities following harassment of its members by security agents attached to the State Government House.

This was contained in a statement issued at the end of its congress meeting held on Saturday and jointly signed by the chairman and secretary, Habibu Harisu and Ankeli Emmanuel, respectively.

The members also resolved to blacklist press statements issued by Sokoto State government, groups and individuals who failed to invite them to cover the events.

“Following harassment and molestation of members of the Correspondents’ Chapel at the Government House, Sokoto on Friday 12/02/2021 by security personnel, members have resolved to boycott all government activities in the state,” the statement said.

Read Also: Police disruption of Lekki protest compels protesters to march in clusters

“The Chapel has also barred its members from using press releases issued by government, groups, individuals, organisations and politicians who do not deem it fit to invite them to cover their functions.

“We condemn in strong terms the unwarranted attitude of security agents at the Government House for threatening lives of harmless journalists who are out to do their primary duties,” it said.

The body therefore advised heads of security agencies in the state to sensitise their personnel on media-security relations to guard against similar occurrence in the nearest future.