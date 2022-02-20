So Fresh advocates for healthy lifestyle among Nigerians in ‘Eat Clean Challenge’

So Fresh, Nigeria’s leading healthy food chain, in alignment with its vision started off the year by helping over 1700 Nigerians commit to a healthy start in an initiative tagged the ‘Eat Clean Challenge with So Fresh’.

According to the world health organisation (WHO), regularly following healthier habits is associated with as much as an 80 percent reduction in the risk of developing the most common and deadly lifestyle diseases.

The two-weeks ‘Eat Clean Challenge’ had participants join a closed community where they were provided with a detailed healthy meal plan and eating guidelines, community support, coaching sessions, alongside daily health information tips and nutritional guidelines to motivate and help the participants start off the year by choosing to live a healthy lifestyle.

“So Fresh remains committed to inspiring a healthier nation by changing the mindset of Nigerians about healthy living, creating easy access and convenience around accessing healthy food.

We would achieve this by increasing our outlets and bringing fresh, safe, and healthy meals closer to the people, with 15 So Fresh stores already in both Lagos and Abuja; our goal is to expand to 25 stores in five states by the end of 2022,” said Modupe Aremo, brand communications manager, So Fresh, stating that a healthy, productive nation starts with healthy people; hence So Fresh is committed to being the driver for helping Nigerians lead a healthy lifestyle.

According to Aremo, the importance of making healthier food choices daily has become apparent over the last two years, as the world grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she posits that adopting healthier habits, such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and following a clean, healthy diet, is associated with strong immune systems and the prevention of non-communicable diseases (otherwise called lifestyle diseases).