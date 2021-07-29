Smile Global Entertainment auditions for ‘African Dance Reality TV Show’

Smile Global Entertainment, organisers of the annual African Dance Reality TV Show has announced plans to audition for Season 3 of the dance show.

Formerly known as the ‘Lagos Dance Concert’, this year’s dance show will see 50 contestants from 10 different African countries compete in one mansion in Lagos, Nigeria for 30 days for a grand prize of $25,000, a brand new car, and an international dance deal.

Themed, ‘Stand Against Illicit Drug Abuse in Africa,’ the show is aimed at ensuring that the growing rate of drug abuse, which is eating deep into the fabric of African society, especially youths, would be addressed.

Wilfred Chinedu, CEO of Smile Global Entertainment, stated that the show is open for participants between the ages of 16 and 27, who are expected to upload a 1-minute video on an African dance saying ‘No to Drug Abuse’.

“The primary objective of the show is to showcase African talented and boisterous youths, further hone their skills, showcase the beauty of African art and culture, promote African tourism, and more importantly, foster peace, unity and national cohesion while keeping viewers entertained,” he said.

According to him, participants are to log on to www.smileglobalgroup.com/africandance to register for free and upload their videos.

He however stated that dance isn’t just dance but an art that should be celebrated and promoted as a profession of style, gait, rhythm, and taste.

African Dance Reality TV Show Season 3 will be shown on DSTV, GoTV, Startimes and other local channels. There will also be live streaming on Nevada, Bridge TV and Scene One TV.