Slug: 2023: Omo-Agege elected to fly Delta APC guber flag

Omo-Agege, the deputy Senate president (DSP) and member representing Delta Central District in the National Assembly, has been elected unopposed to fly the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag at the 2023 general election.

He scored a total of 1,190 votes. A total of 1,350 voters were expected, while a total of 1,235 voters were accredited.

In all 1,191 votes were cast, with one invalid vote, leaving Omo-Agege with a total of 1,190 valid votes.

Omo-Agege expressed gratitude to the APC national office, and declared his acceptance of his nomination as APC governorship flag bearer in Delta.

He will lock horns with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori at the 2023 governorship election.

Read also: Adeola, Daniel, Salisu win Ogun senatorial tickets in APC

Omo-Agege, who was the sole aspirant for the governorship, position was unopposed at the primary election held at the Federal College of Education, Asaba, which was observed by the Independent National Electoral Coomission (INEC) Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rev. Monday Udo Tom, security agencies and journalists.

Before voting commenced shortly after accreditation of delegates, Rev. Tom told delegates that it was necessary by law for INEC officials to monitor primary exercise, pointing out that the rules states that there must be physical voting even if its only one person that is the aspirant.

Delegates from the three senatorial districts of Delta North, Delta Central and Delta South were accredited and they voted. Total number of delegates was 1,235, while the officials of APC from Abuja that conducted the primary election was led by Oyibo Nwaneri.