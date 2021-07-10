SKLD to apply 10% of sales on deprived children

SKLD Integrated Services Limited, a retail, wholesale, contract and humanitarian relief supplies business has developed an initiative with the Whitefield foundation to contribute 10 percent of sales proceed to educate disadvantaged children.

Managing director/CEO of SKLD Integrated Services Limited, Temilola Adepetu disclosed this at the launch of Skit 6th Store, a retail channel of the firm in Abuja.

Adepetu said such activities were ingrained in the SKLD’s corporate philosophy and reflect the organisation’s vision of being more than just a profit-making one carrying out School supplies, office and lifestyle products.

According to her, commitment to providing excellent and exceptional service to its clients while being environmentally and socially responsible are the core values upon which the business has been anchored.

“Right from inception, SKLD has sought to bring convenience, excellent service, and innovative product delivery to all our customers. Our value proposition remains a focus on our customers, passionate employees aligned to our excellent service delivery ethos, as well as being a socially and environmentally responsible corporate organization”, she explained.

The SKLD deputy managing director, Tayo Osiyemi said the garment production facility employing 78 workers (mostly women) and churning out over 11,000 garments monthly was inaugurated in 2017, while Marcel Hughes Apparel, SKLD’s flagship uniform brand launched in 2009 and has gained wide acceptance as a leading school wear brand.