Six students die in tragic boat accident while returning from Junior WAEC in Kaduna

Six students drowned in the Mbang river in Ribang (Mbang) village, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State while they were returning from a Junior WAEC exam at about 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Manasseh Monday 16, Musa John 16, Pius David 15, Monday Ayuba 16, David Danlami 19, and Yahuza Audu 16 were students at Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai writing the West African Junior School Examination.

Simon Ishaku, the National Public Relations Officer of Ribang Development Association, confirmed the incident to reporters on Wednesday.

Read also: At least 20 feared dead in Nigeria boat accident, officials say

He disclosed that three dead bodies had already been recovered and buried amidst tears.

He explained that there are still three missing as locals have not been able to recover them out of the river.

“The school children left their homes full of hope and excitement while their parents went to the farm with the hope of reuniting with them after writing their papers of the day, only to meet their untimely death.

“The Mbang river has been a death trap for our people over the years, noting before the community can access any school or any hospital facility they’ve to travel for about 8 kilometres.

Read also: Boat accidents raise fresh concerns over regulatory lapses

“We’re calling on the Federal Government, Governor Uba Sani, Senator Sunday Katung and our House of Representative members as a matter of urgency, to kindly assist us with school, hospital, access road and bridge in order to bring succour to our community,” Ishaku said.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.