Six most attractive investment migration schemes in 2024

Malta, Portugal, Greece, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Spain are the countries with the most attractive investment migration programmes in 2024, according to a new report by Henley & Partners, a global wealth advisory firm.

The annual report includes 39 programmes, representing the most relevant of over 100 programmes worldwide.

Investment migration is a form of legal migration used by many countries. There are various citizenship and residence by investment programmes (golden visa programmes) that allow individuals to gain citizenship or residence rights in return for investments in their host countries.

“These have been appraised by a panel of independent experts, including leading academic researchers, country risk specialists, economists, independent expert immigration and citizenship lawyers, and other specialists, who consider a broad range of pertinent factors,” the report said.

Christian Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, said the publication is important for private clients and wealth management professionals as well as for government policymakers looking to manage investment migration programmes to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and economic growth.

“In this era of heightened global volatility, nation states are using investment migration as an innovative financing tool to fund national or regional social and infrastructure projects as well as development initiatives that mitigate sustainability risks, to the benefit of their citizens and residents,” he said.

Here is more information about the investment migration programmes.

Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment

Malta took the first place for the ninth consecutive year in the 2024 Global Citizenship Program Index.

Henley & Partners said Malta has the world’s strictest due diligence standards and offers an attractive place to live or own a second home.

It said: “The Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment process allows for the granting of citizenship by a certificate of naturalization to foreign individuals and their families who contribute to the country’s economic development.

“This is possible following a 36-month (or, by exception, 12-month) residence period. Each application is subject to a stringent due diligence process, including thorough background checks.”

The Portugal Golden Residence Permit Programme

The programme also retains the top spot on the Global Residence Program Index.

According to Henley & Partners, it enables visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen Area and the right to live, work, and study in Portugal with international quality healthcare and education.

“Portugal boasts an excellent reputation and is considered one of the world’s most globalized and peaceful nations, with a high quality of life and a very high Human Development Index ranking,” the global wealth advisory firm said. “It is among the oldest nations in Europe with a rich history, lively culture, exceptional cuisine, stunning beaches, and idyllic countryside.”

The Greece Golden Visa Programme

The Greece Golden Visa Program is placed second on the Global Residence Program Index.

“Under the program a minimum real estate investment of EUR 250,000 grants a residence permit, which is acquired within 120 days,” Henley & Partners said.

“As a member state of the European Union, Greece offers its residents and citizens a number of reassuring benefits including high levels of safety and security, excellent education opportunities, robust healthcare options, and a dependable rule of law,” it said.

The Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Programme

The Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Program came in third on the Global Citizenship Programme Index, offering one of the most competitive programmes in the Caribbean. Henley & Partners said options start from $100,000.

The programme was designed and implemented by Henley & Partners under a government mandate in 2012.

“The programme is appealing to applicants seeking alternative citizenship through acquiring desirable properties or by contributing to the islands’ National Development Fund,” it said.

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme ties with Antigua and Barbuda for third place on the Global Citizenship Program Index, and offers attractive real estate-linked investment routes and fund options to secure citizenship of this picturesque island.

It was launched in August 2013 when the Grenadian parliament passed the Citizenship by Investment Act, 2013.

Henley & Partners was formally mandated in 2016 by the Government of Grenada to revitalise, enhance, and relaunch the program globally.

“Three Caribbean Island nations tie in third position, each scoring 70: the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Program, the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme, and the St. Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme all offer attractive real estate-linked investment routes and fund options,” it said.

The Spain Residence by Investment Programme

The Spain Residence by Investment Program is another Mediterranean gem that is attracting a great deal of attention.

It ranked fifth on the Global Residence Program Index, offering the opportunity to travel visa-free across Europe and live, work, and study in Spain.

The report said: “Situated in Southwestern Europe, Spain is regarded as one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations. It is a vibrant country admired for its majestic landscapes and excellent quality of life and a nation with a rich history and unique culture and traditions.

“Spain has one of the most important economies in Europe. It is also a full member of the EU and the Eurozone.”