Simon Ekpa defies Nnamdi Kalu insists on Monday ‘Sit-at-Home’

Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has rubbished the directive from the known leader of the group, Nnamdi Kalu, which ordered him to put an end to all “Sit-at-Home” in the South-East of Nigeria.

In a video shared on his Twitter handle, Ekpa distances himself from Kalu, urging supporters, loyalists, freedom fighters, and people residing and doing business in the South-East region to ignore the order from Kalu, saying the shared letter by Kalu is a manipulation by paid politicians.

He insisted that “Sit-at-Home” in the region, which has become a normal way of life for residents, will continue and should be observed on Monday, July 31, 2023.

He said that as a result of the actions of some political leaders to pressure Kalu to give that order, the region will observe a non-negotiable two-week “Sit-at-Home”.

He said, “This coming two-week sit-at-home is non-negotiable, and in case those who have collected money and have started flying fake letters from Nnamdi Kalu, I want to make it very clear to them that the Sit-at-Home we have embarked on and we are going to embark on in the nearest future is for the demand for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kalu from the DSS dungeon.”

