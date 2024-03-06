SIM-NIN: How to retrieve your barred telephone line

Over 40 million lines have been barred by telecommunication operators following the expiration of the February 28 deadline to link Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) with National Identity Numbers (NINs).

Gbenga Adebayo, chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), disclosed this. He said these lines were blocked because the affected customers did not submit their NIN.

If your line was blocked, here are the steps to follow to unbar it:

1. For subscribers who have not registered for their NINs, register your NIN at accredited centres across the country.

2. Then link the NIN with your SIM through channels your service provider provides.

3. For subscribers with registered NINs, visit your service provider center and present the NIN or link your SIM through channels provided by your service providers.

4. But if you do not remember your NIN, retrieve it conveniently by dialling *346# to get the number.

5. From the options displayed, select “NIN Retrieval,” and type ‘1’ if you use the same phone number you enrolled with for your NIN.

6. Follow the steps on your screen and provide the required inputs.

7. Note that using this service attracts a N20 fee only (deducted from your phone airtime balance).

Using USSD code

1. For MTN, dial *785# using the phone number you wish to link, enter your NIN and submit or dial *785*Your NIN# from the phone number you want to link. The number will be linked to your NIN automatically.

b. For Glo, send “UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName” to 109.

c. For Airtel dial *121*1# now to link.

d. For 9Mobile, dial *200*8# and follow the prompts on your phone screen.