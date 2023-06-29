Sim Fubara eager to work with traditional rulers

The new governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, says he is eager to work with traditional rulers in the state to move the state forward.

The governor described traditional rulers as critical stakeholders whose efforts at peace-building in their various domains contribute to achieving good governance.

The governor spoke at the 71st birthday celebration and one year of enthronement of the monarch of Emohua in Emohua local council area, Sergeant Chidi Awuse.

The governor assured that his administration would work with the traditional rulers in trying to build a prosperous Rivers State. He urged Awuse to as chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council deploy his wealth of experience in administering the council and provide useful guidance that would help the government to serve Rivers people better.

Gov Fubara used the occasion to commend the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for driving a new Rivers vision, practically and structurally in transforming the State under his watch, while also achieving a successful political transition.

In his own speech, the former governor congratulated the celebrant for being a principled man to trust, whose contributions he said made it possible for the Ikwerre to become governors of Rivers State, and also supported the emergence of Fubara as governor.

On his part, Awuse expressed gratitude to God for his protection over his family, making him attain 71 years, being enthroned a king; appointed chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and also as the Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.