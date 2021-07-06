Showbiz promoter, Osaghalele is poised to take the entertainment industry to the next level

Nigerian-born Osasogie Osaghalele is an exceptionally talented and creative showbiz personality with a certified record of delivering marketing solutions with innovative strategies in exporting Nigerian music to outside world.

The Canadian-based entertainment entrepreneur is widely known among showbiz promoters. He debuted in the promotion and exporting of Nigerian creative works outside the shores of the country, a few years back with his unique strategy.

Read also: PurpleLekki: New face of entertainment, hospitality industry on the way

Before he finally settled in North America; Canada, he has been to countries like Benin Republic, Ghana, Togo in Africa, Turkey, Cyprus, Dubai, and the United State of America promoting the beauty and culture of Nigeria through entertainment and creative works of young talented Nigerians. Osaghalele has showcased a good number of artists who needed their creative works to be seen outside the shores of the country.

This young showbiz philanthropist who hails from Edo State is not just a lover of music but supports movie practitioners alike. Osasogie artistically called Crisogie among his teeming followers also had a flair for comedy which has been his first passion in the entertainment world, and he is poised to take the entertainment industry to the next le