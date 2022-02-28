Shippers’ Council urges maritime workers to suspend planned strike

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has on Friday in Lagos pleaded with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) to suspend their proposed indefinite strike billed for March 1.

Emmanuel Jime, the executive secretary of the NSC, who made the appeal in a meeting with Adewale Adeyanju, the president general of the Union, said disruption of port operation can affect the economy of the country as port is the nerve centre of the economy.

“The conversation is about the notice to down tools, and we as the port economic regulator should ensure that there is little or no disruption to operations at the port. We have to show concern when there is disagreement to the level of disrupting business activities,” Jime said.

According to Jime, the Council is disappointed with the state of affairs that led to the planned strike particularly when the issue involved is dated as far back as 2014 with regards to the International Oil Companies (IOCs) engaging with stevedoring companies.

Jime commended the Union for staying off strike when the Minister of Transportation intervened in the matter earlier.

“Obviously, if it gets to a point where nothing else can be done and the only option is to strike, this can mean that you have probably exhausted every avenue. I plead with you to tarry a while just like you have done in the past to give negotiation a chance. This time with Shippers Council playing a midwife role to enable us meet with the Minister again on this issue,” he solicited.

Jime said that the Council was ready to work with the Union to resolve the issue even as he suggested that the Union can shove strike, and try to picket the international oil companies (IOCs) that are not complying with the stevedoring agreement.

Responding, Adewale Adeyanju assured the Council that the Union will go back to the drawing board to consult with its members in order to manage the situation for the greater good of the maritime industry.

He said the leadership of the Union will be managing the situation till the Council reverts to them with the feedback from the Minister on the matter.

He however pointed that the law of the country must be respected by all including IOCs particularly in the area of stevedoring contract which was regulated by law.

Recall that the union had issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government over the refusal of the International Oil Companies (IOCs), to allow the Stevedoring Companies access to their platforms to commence operations, denying registered dockworkers the right to operate in the IOCs platforms as required by law.