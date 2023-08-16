Shettima lauds Google’s grant initiative

Kashim Shettima, vice president of Nigeria, praised Google’s N1.2 billion grant initiative for the Tinubu administration’s 1 million employment project.

The Vice President made this statement today at the Presidential Villa when he hosted several Google executives. Google is a well-known global technology corporation.

The Vice President praised and called on other businesses to imitate the announcement of a grant of N1.2 billion to promote the Tinubu administration’s programme for creating digital jobs.

Read also: Students’ loan: Reps propose increase in funding to 3%

“Let’s think outside the box and create more job opportunities. We need to walk the talk. It is easy to pontificate but very difficult to bring all of the ideas to fruition. I want to assure you, this administration is ready to partner with you.

“Nigeria is ready for business. The President that we have now wants to leave a legacy that Nigerians will be proud of many years after.” Shettima explained.

In a previous statement, Mr. Olumide Balogun, Director of Google West Africa, stated that his business was enthusiastic about the Tinubu administration’s goal of creating one million digital employment and that it was committing over N1.2 billion in grants to support the project.

In addition to helping multiple firms expand and generate thousands of employment in the industry, he claimed that the company would give digital skills to over 20,000 women and young people through the scheme.

Charles Murito, Google Africa’s Director of Government Relations and Public Policy, stated the business is still dedicated to investing in internet infrastructure across the continent and pointed out that the targeted technological employment may be stimulated by the continent’s digital revolution.

When discussing the possibilities of Africa, he said that “Google cannot achieve its vision and objectives if it does not effectively cover Nigeria.”

The goal of the Google initiative is to teach digital skills to 20,000 Nigerian youth and women. A funding from Google’s charitable arm to “Mind the Gap” in collaboration with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa helps to run the programme. This programme is in line with the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s pledge to increase the number of young Nigerians participating in the digital economy by generating 1 million new digital employment.

The Google delegation also includes Mr. Adewolu Adene, Manager of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Google West Africa, Mr. Adewatamilore Oni, Programme Manager for Google Africa, Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, among others.