Shettima flags off 26.8bn North-East Development Commission building in Borno

…inaugurates road, agric projects

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), as the critical engine driving the development of the region in the face of adversity.

Shettima stated this after performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the N26.8 billion Headquarters of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

He also launched of agricultural imputs and ground-breaking of N20.4 billion second phase of 22.38 kilometers Jere Bowl Road aims at reviving the agricultural sector of the area.

“The NEDC is a critical engine driving the development of the North-East. In the face of adversity, it has demonstrated resilience, vision, and an unyielding dedication to its mission.

“This laying of new infrastructure for its head office doesn’t only bring it closer to the people but invites them to be first-row stakeholders in the implementation of programs aimed at economic revitalization.”

Speaking at distribution of Agricultural equipment at the NEDC permanent headquarters in Maiduguri, said, “We are not gathered here today to merely witness the architectural ambition of an organization that has become a conduit of hope for the North-East. Today is a demonstration of our promise, an assurance of our commitment, and a reminder of what this sub-region means to the nation. So, I am deeply honored to witness the making of a history of service that will outlive each of us.

“The North East Development Commission (NEDC) is a product of the people, and it shall serve the interests of the nation. Every organization that aspires to influence the welfare and future of society must draw its core from the people it sets out to serve. It is this foundational principle that guides the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Also speaking on behalf of the North-East Governors, Inuwa Yahaya, Chairman Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe State, urged the Vice President Shettima and the NEDC to complete all ongoing projects as they have direct impacts on the lives of the people of the region.