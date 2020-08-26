Shehu Sani condemns kidnap of junior secondary students in Kaduna

Human rights activist and president of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria (CRCN), Shehu Sani, says the recent kidnapping of junior secondary school students in Kaduna is further proof of the level of security paralysis in the state.

Gunmen had on Monday invaded Damba-Kasaya community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they abducted some students of Prince Academy, a school in the area. They were to have also operated in the village, where they killed one person and abducted some, before invading the school.

“The kidnapping of the JSS 3 students in Damba-Kasaya in Kunai ward, Chikun LG Kaduna State by terrorists is condemnable,” Sani, a former lawmaker, said via his verified Twitter account.

“This again attests to the level of security paralysis in the state. Kaduna like other states in similar situation needs prayers and help in equal measure,” he tweeted.