September TalkExchange poll: What’s your take on the new Dangote petrol prices nationwide?

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has announced new Dangote petrol prices, with Lagos set to pay N950 per litre and as high as N1,019 in Borno State.

According to Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s chief corporate communications officer, prices vary across the country, with Abuja, Sokoto, and Kano paying N999.22, and areas like Oyo and Rivers at N960 per litre.

This comes after Dangote Group disputed NNPC’s earlier claims of selling PMS at N898 without releasing its official price list. Marketers like 11 Plc, Total Energies, and AA Rano have already started lifting petrol at N765.99 per litre from NNPC reported by BusinessDay.

With these new prices in place, do you trust the NNPC to be transparent about fuel pricing and procurement decisions??

