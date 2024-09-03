Nigerians express support, concerns as government reviews tech-based school curriculum

Nigeria’s government is set to activate a tech-based curriculum in schools, marking a significant development with far-reaching implications for the nation’s educational landscape.

A recent poll conducted by BusinessDay through its BusinessDay August TalkExchange platform offers valuable insights into the perceived benefits, challenges, and expectations surrounding this initiative.

Integrating technology to enhance youth innovation

The poll revealed overwhelming support for the idea that incorporating technology into school curriculums can significantly enhance youth innovation. A substantial 85.7% of respondents strongly agreed with this sentiment, indicating a broad consensus on the potential benefits of such an approach.

Additionally, 7.1% agreed, while an equal percentage expressed disagreement. This data suggests that there is a strong belief in the role of technology as a catalyst for innovation among the younger generation.

Importance of adopting a tech-based curriculum

When asked about the importance of schools adopting a tech-based curriculum to prepare students for future careers, 85.7% of respondents deemed it extremely important.

Another 7.1% considered it moderately important, while a similar percentage found it slightly important.

This indicates that the majority of respondents believe a tech-based curriculum is crucial for equipping students with the skills needed in an increasingly digital world.

Impact on financial opportunities

The potential financial benefits of a tech-based curriculum were also highlighted in the poll. A striking 92.9% of respondents believed that such a curriculum could lead to increased financial opportunities for students in the future.

This demonstrates widespread confidence in the economic advantages that technological education could provide. Only 7.1% of respondents were skeptical, indicating some reservations but not significant opposition.

Competitiveness in the global technology market

The impact of a tech-based curriculum on students’ competitiveness in the global technology market was another key focus. A substantial 85.7% of respondents believed it would significantly improve competitiveness, while 7.1% thought it would somewhat improve it.

An equal percentage felt that the impact would be minimal. This response shows the belief that technological education is essential for ensuring that Nigerian students can compete on a global scale.

Advantages of incorporating technology

Respondents were asked to identify the biggest advantage of incorporating technology into school curriculums. The most common response, selected by 42.9%, was the enhancement of critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Better preparation for tech-driven careers was chosen by 28.6% of respondents, highlighting the importance of aligning education with the demands of the job market.

Additionally, 21.4% saw opportunities for entrepreneurial ventures as a significant benefit, while 7.1% noted increased engagement and interest in learning.

Challenges in transitioning to a tech-based curriculum

While the benefits are clear, the poll also identified challenges that schools might face in transitioning to a tech-based curriculum. A majority of respondents (64.3%) cited insufficient funding and resources as the primary challenge.

Resistance to change from traditional methods was highlighted by 28.6%, and 7.1% pointed to the lack of trained educators. The responses reflect concerns about the feasibility of implementing such a curriculum without addressing these critical issues.

Opinions on Nigeria’s shift towards a tech-based curriculum

The poll also gathered personal opinions on Nigeria’s new shift towards a tech-based curriculum in schools. Many respondents described the initiative as “a long overdue initiative,” emphasizing the need for sincerity in its implementation to avoid politicization or failure.

One respondent stated, “It’s a good one I pray works and is not politicized or not updated to meet world standards.”

Another voiced concern, saying, “I wish we will be sincere in encouraging those who want to do it and not politicize or hijack the process and make it fail like others before now.”

Some viewed the shift as crucial for sustainable economic growth, noting that “technology and its education could help us get on track in the global market.”

Another respondent highlighted the importance of starting at foundational levels: “It is a laudable development, and it should start at the foundational levels.”

Concerns about infrastructure and resources were also prevalent. One individual stated, “Infrastructure deficiency is a bigger hindrance,” while another warned that “a tech-based curriculum might give the country a tool to adapt, but without stable light and room to grow, we might see another brain drain which will not be a positive impact on the nation.”

Overall, the opinions reflected a mix of optimism and caution, with many recognizing the potential benefits of a tech-based curriculum while also acknowledging the challenges that need to be addressed.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.