SEPLAT partners host community to promote security

Foremost energy company, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has provided the Ugborhen Community in Delta State a critical support leading to the community handing over of three security vehicles to the Nigeria Police, Navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The vehicles were procured from the community’s Freedom To Operate (FTO) account. Ugborhen is one of SEPLAT’s foremost oil and gas host or producing communities in Ovhor field in OML 38 & 41, a swampy terrain in Okpe Kingdom in the Western Niger Delta of Nigeria.

The presentation of the three Toyota Hilux vehicles was done at the Ugborhen Community town hall, and this is coming following the incident of insecurity in the area, which was highlighted in the community’s correspondence to Seplat whilst seeking support to addressing the situation.

The company carried out an assessment of the situation and the need and provided advise on how to address the situation, particularly, considering the peculiar location of the community, being situated at the extreme end of Sapele Local government and ease of access by both land and water, which makes it vulnerable to insecurity.

The company also provided technical input (specifications) on the type of vehicle to be procured and provided guidance on how to make the agreement with the security agencies (the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police and the NSCDC workable. Though procured by the community, Seplat helped in inspecting the vehicles and ensured the vehicles are fit for the intended purpose.

The vehicles were presented to the Navy commander for the Nigerian Navy logistics base, Sapele; the Police Area Commander and the Commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sapele Local Government by the President of the community, Engineer Phillip Mebradu.

Speaking on behalf of the Seplat Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, the Base Office Manager, Western Assets, Emmanuel Otokhine, reiterated the company’s commitment to partnering with host communities in creating shared business values.

Brown reiterated Seplat’s commitment to sustainable development in its host communities, saying the company will continues to promote security in its areas of operation and beyond, whilst urging the citizenry to continuing to remain peaceful at all time.

At the event, various speakers commended the community and Seplat for the collaboration geared towards strengthening security in the area. The Police, the military and NSCDC officers expressed joy as they stressed that the support will assist in ensuring effective policing that will engender peace in the community and the Sapele Local Government Area at large.

It will be recalled that SEPLAT has carried out many community infrastructure development in the community including the construction of network of roads, water borehole and reticulation of water supply system, construction of drainage, provision of sciences laboratory equipment and construction of examination hall in the community secondary school, civic center construction, development of guest house complex, and renovation of the community primary school and secondary school, amongst others.

Also, present for the handover ceremony were the representatives of the Orodje of Okpe, the Duke of Ugborhen District, the Sapele Local Government Council Chairman, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Community Development, the Sapele Police Divisional Head and the Military representatives, a representative of the member representing Sapele at the Delta State House Assembly, the immediate past president of Ugborhen Community, the council of elders, women folks, the youths, the media and the current interim Ugborhen CDC Committee executives led by Philip Mebradu and his team.