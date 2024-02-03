Senegal president, Macky Sall cancels February 25 election hours before campaign kick-off

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, has declared the indefinite postponement of the presidential election set for February 25, just hours before the commencement of official campaigning.

Sall, in an address to the nation on Saturday, said he signed a decree revoking the initial date, citing an investigation into the integrity of two Constitutional Council judges involved in the election process.

“I will begin an open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent, and inclusive election,” Sall added without giving a new date.

This marks the first-ever postponement of a Senegalese presidential election.

The November 2023 decree, signed by Sall, had initially scheduled the election for February 25, featuring 20 candidates but excluding two major opposition leaders.

Sall, having ruled out a third term, nominated Prime Minister Amadou Ba as his potential successor.

The Constitutional Council has also disqualified several candidates, including Ousmane Sonko and Karim Wade, son of former president Abdoulaye Wade.