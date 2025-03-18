The Senate has constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the alleged annexation of Nigeria’s mangrove islands and maritime territories by the Republic of Cameroon.

The Committee is expected to report back within two months with recommendations on how to address the issue.

The lawmakers also urged President Bola Tinubu to take immediate steps to protect Nigeria’s territorial waters and secure over 2,560 oil wells located within the disputed mangrove islands in Akwa Ibom State.

Additionally, the Senate leadership has committed to engaging the president to explore diplomatic resolutions to the crisis.

The motion was moved by Aniekan Bassey (Senator from Akwa Ibom North-East) under Senate Orders 41 and 51.

In his submission, he warned of the economic and territorial implications of the alleged encroachment by Cameroon, stating that the affected islands in Efiat, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, were not part of the territories ceded to Cameroon under the 1913 Anglo-German treaties or the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling of October 2002.

“It is a monumental national embarrassment that foreign laws are being imposed by the Cameroonian Gendarmes on Nigerians living in the 16 ancestral villages in these areas,” Bassey lamented.

He added, “This encroachment is illegal and has resulted in a significant economic loss, particularly in oil and gas revenues.

“I rise with the utmost sense of responsibility to move the attention of this Senate to the illegal annexations of Nigerian Mangroves Islands situated at Efiat in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State by the Republic of Cameroun.

“This is noting that the islands in focus were not part of the territories ceded to the Government of Cameroun by the 1913 Anglo-German treaties and the International Court of Justice’s decision of October 2002. As such, the encroachment into these territories is not only illegal but has led to huge economic loss of more than 2,560 oil wells and gas revenues which ought to accrue to Nigeria.

“Also very pathetically, it is a monumental national embarrassment that foreign Laws are imposed by the Cameroun Gendarmes on Nigerians living in the 16 Nigerian ancestral homes and villages’ and in the said mangrove islands. Hence, I am compelled to move this motion in the following terms.”

Bassey stated, “The Mangrove Islands and waters situated at the geographical location called Effiat in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State marking the terminal end of the Gulf of Guinea down seaward to the Atlantic Ocean coast, is currently under the administrative control of the Republic of Cameroun illegally and contrary to the 1913 Anglo-German Treaties, International Court of Justice’s judgment of October 2002 and Section 12 (1) (2) (3) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (As Amended).

“These islands and waters are economically important to the region, as it hosts copious fishing routes and approximately over 2,560 oil wells as well as gas revenues that should accrue to the Nigerian Government but which are lost to the Republic of Cameroun as a result of the illegal annexation of the islands by the Republic of Cameroun.”

He noted that two months after the protest of March 19, 2016, Cameroun President, Paul Biya during his visit to Nigeria on the 5th May 2016, enquired from the former President Muhammadu Buhari about Nigeria’s position on Bakassi Peninsula and the Nigerian-Cameroun hydrocarbon joint ventures and was informed by former President Buhari that Nigeria had accepted the International Court of Justice judgement but that the technical aspect of the international waters, which is the embodiment of the said Nigerian Mangroves islands and waters, was yet to be fully determined.

He continued, “The continued expansionist foreign policy of the Republic of Cameroun after the independence of our country by illegal annexation and vigorous pursuit for the 16 villages of the Nigerian Mangrove Islands, waters and oil constitutes a breach of international laws, an affront on Nigeria’s territorial integrity and unlawful exploitation of Nigeria’s economic resources as well as a national embarrassment.

“Resolution 16 (1) of the First Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the Organization of African Unity held in Cairo from 17th to 21 July 1964, all African Nations including the Republic of Cameroun pledged to respect the borders of other African States after the attainment of National Independence.

“Cognizant that the Anglo-German treaties of 11th March 1913 lay the Mangrove Islands firmly within Nigerian Territory as they lay west of the Rio Del Ray River and serves as the official border line between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroun as reaffirmed by the International Court of Justice judgement on the 10th day of October, 2002.

“Although the International Court of Justice had ordered both Nigeria and Cameroun to withdraw sovereignty over areas they were not entitled to under the 1913 Anglo German treaties which resulted in Nigeria hurriedly ceding over 32 villages from Adamawa to the Lake Chad areas to the Republic of Cameroun hold up Nigerian territories to ransom, thus, adversely affecting the people and the economy of the entire nation.”

The motion emphasised that the alleged annexation violates multiple international agreements.

The lawmakers, however, called for a review of the ICJ judgment, urging Nigeria’s Government to report the matter to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Jimoh Ibrahim ( Senator from Ondo South) insisted that Nigeria must report the issue to the United Nations, emphasising that “the Senate cannot keep quiet when there’s a threat to the sovereignty of our Country.

“There is a violation of our territorial rights, and this can cause environmental disaster and reduce national revenue.”

Abdul Ningi (Senator from Bauchi Central) recalled the controversy surrounding the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, expressing concerns that history was repeating itself.

“We continue to treat our people as if the communities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River do not matter.

“The Senate should escalate this matter to President Tinubu and involve experts and diplomats to assess the situation. Africa sees Nigeria as a ‘lame duck leader,’ a giant that is not given its due respect by smaller African countries”, he said.

Other lawmakers, including Agom Jarigbe (Senator from Cross River North), Asuquo Ekpenyong (Senator from Cross River South), and Etem Williams (Senator from Cross River Central), echoed similar concerns, describing the situation as an ongoing crisis that had left Nigerians in the affected areas vulnerable to harassment by Cameroonian forces.

Gbenga Daniel (Senator from Ogun East) highlighted that similar territorial disputes exist in Ogun State, where the Republic of Benin had laid claims to Tongeji Island in Ipokia Local Government Area.

Ned Nwoko (Senator from Delta North) emphasised the need for diplomatic negotiations. “The government under President Obasanjo hurriedly handed over our territory to Cameroon for whatever reason. We need to review the ICJ judgment and its implementation,” he argued.

Amos Yohanna (Senator from Taraba North) added that four local government areas in his State were also affected by boundary issues, calling for increased attention to the National Boundary Commission’s role in resolving these conflicts.

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee will be chaired by Jimoh Ibrahim and includes, Adeniyi Adegbonmire (Ondo Central), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), Kaka Lawan (Borno Central), Banigo Ipalibo (Rivers West), Agom Jarigbe (Cross River North), Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South) and Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North-East).

