The Nigerian Senate, a cornerstone of democratic governance, finds itself entangled in yet another controversy, one that starkly illuminates its deepening institutional challenges. The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not merely a disciplinary measure; it serves as a potent symbol of the Senate’s perceived departure from its fundamental role as a guardian of democratic principles. Instead of prioritising the needs and interests of the citizenry, the institution appears increasingly preoccupied with internal political manoeuvring, where partisan retribution overshadows the pursuit of public good.

“Given that each senator, as per National Assembly records, represents a substantial population, the silencing of one voice effectively silences millions, thereby eroding the principle of representative governance.”

This situation raises serious concerns about the Senate’s adherence to democratic norms. The apparent manipulation of legislative rules to stifle dissenting voices undermines the very essence of representative democracy. While parliamentary discipline is essential for maintaining order and efficiency, it must be exercised with scrupulous respect for democratic values. The six-month suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan effectively disenfranchises the people of Kogi Central, a direct contradiction of the Senate’s mandate to represent their interests. Given that each senator, as per National Assembly records, represents a substantial population, the silencing of one voice effectively silences millions, thereby eroding the principle of representative governance.

The legal and constitutional validity of this suspension is highly questionable. The Supreme Court has consistently emphasised the limitations on suspending elected legislators for extended periods. Past rulings, such as the Federal High Court’s decision declaring Senator Ali Ndume’s 90-day suspension illegal in 2017 and the overturning of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s suspension in 2018, underscore the judiciary’s stance against prolonged suspensions. The current Senate’s decision, under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, appears to disregard these precedents, making it vulnerable to legal challenges.

Beyond the legal implications, the selective application of justice within the Senate raises profound questions about its integrity. The Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions Committee’s swift action against Akpoti-Uduaghan stands in stark contrast to its apparent reluctance to address more serious allegations within its ranks. The unresolved sexual harassment claims against Senate President Akpabio, for instance, demand a transparent and impartial investigation. The committee’s silence on this matter creates an impression of bias and a lack of accountability, further damaging the Senate’s credibility.

In a functional democracy, principles of impartiality and conflict of interest should guide the conduct of public officials. Akpabio’s continued involvement in matters concerning his accuser raises ethical concerns. The historical precedent set by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who recused himself from overseeing an inquiry related to allegations against him, highlights the importance of maintaining public trust through ethical conduct.

The broader context of this situation reflects the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic institutions. Executive overreach, judicial interference, and legislative inaction contribute to a growing sense of public distrust. Reports from organisations like the Centre for Democracy and Development have consistently highlighted the erosion of public confidence in governance. The Senate’s actions, if perceived as arbitrary and unjust, will only exacerbate this trend, further alienating the electorate and undermining the institution’s legitimacy.

The Akpabio-led Senate now faces a critical juncture. It must choose between upholding the principles of fairness and constitutionalism or continuing on a path that erodes public trust. To restore its credibility, the Senate should immediately reconsider and reverse the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan. This action would demonstrate a commitment to democratic values and a willingness to rectify perceived injustices.

Furthermore, the Senate should prioritise the establishment of robust mechanisms for ensuring transparency and accountability. This includes strengthening the Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions Committee and implementing clear guidelines for handling allegations of misconduct. By fostering a culture of accountability, the Senate can rebuild public trust and reaffirm its commitment to serving the interests of the Nigerian people.

The stakes are high. For the Nigerian Senate to regain its legitimacy, it must transcend partisan politics and embrace a culture of fairness, transparency, and accountability. Only then can it fulfil its mandate as a vital pillar of Nigeria’s democracy. Anything less will perpetuate its image as an institution in decline, further distancing it from the people it is meant to serve.

