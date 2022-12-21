Senate to pass 2023 budget Thursday

At the close of plenary on Tuesday, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the lawmakers will on Thursday received the report on the N20.5 trillion 2023 budget and thereafter pass it after debate and consideration.

Lawan also noted that the budget will be harmonised with the House of Representatives before passage on Thursday.

The passage of the 2023 budget is to ensure that the budget circle commences on the first of January like in previous years since the beginning of the 9th Senate.

The Senate President maintained that the budget would be passed to also allow lawmakers go to their constituencies for Christmas and New Year celebration.

He said serious efforts are ongoing to ensure that the upper legislative chamber passes the Appropriation Bill in line with its policy of January-December budget circle.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 7, 2022 presented a record N20.51 trillion 2023 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari said the 2023 transition budget was designed to address critical issues and lay a solid foundation for the incoming administration.

The National Assembly had approved the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper, (FSP) — parameters on which the 2023 budget will be framed.