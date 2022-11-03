BOI, SMEDAN , ITF appear before Senate Committee on Industries to defend 2023 Budget proposals

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Bank of Industries (BOI), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Wednesday appeared before the Senate Committee on Industries at the National Assembly to present and defend the 2023 Budget proposals for their respective agencies.

The Committee led by Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, received presentations from the Industrial Training Fund, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency(SMEDAN) and the Bank of Industries(BOI).

A statement signed by Enitan Olukotun, media aide to Abiru, stated that ITF presentation was done by its Director General, Joseph Ari. The Director General of SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya made a presentation on the budget proposal of his agency before the Senate committee.

The budget proposal presentation of BOI was done by the Executive Director (SME), Shekarau Omar who represented the Managing Director.

“In their presentations, the agencies’ heads appealed to the Senate to approve and pass their budgets as presented considering the importance of their various agencies to the development of the country particularly with regard to the challenges currently facing the nation.

“The Committee members urged the agencies to shore up their revenues in terms of generation to help with the deficit in funding of the budget currently being experienced and to also be prudent in the management of appropriated funds considering the nation’s dire financial state. They particularly emphasised the need for the agencies to live up to high expectations that Nigerians have of them,” Olukotun said.

According to him, Distinguished members of the Committee at the budget defence include the Vice-chairman of the committee, Senator Francis Ibezim (Imo North) , others are: Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele(Ekiti Central), Senator Ibrahim Hadegia(Jigawa North East), Senator Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West), Senator Chris Ekpeyong (Akwa-Ibom North West), Senator Saidu Alkali (Gombe North), Senator Isah Jubrin (Kogi East), Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central ), Senator Sodiq Umar (Kwara North) and Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdulahi (Niger North).