The Senate has deferred discussions on a motion seeking the approval of a state of emergency in the Rivers State until 3 PM on Wednesday, despite being slated as the first item on the day’s Order Paper.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who sponsored the motion, moved to step it down by citing Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).

The motion was seconded by Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), and the chamber moved on to the next item without further debate.

The motion, originally expected to be debated and voted on in the morning session, highlights growing concerns over the deepening crisis in Rivers State, which has led to political instability and threats to public order.

The motion, as proposed by Bamidele, expresses apprehension over the deteriorating security situation in Rivers State.

“Worried that there is a clear and present danger of the crises as some militants had threatened fire and brimstone, with security reports indicating disturbing incidents of vandalization of oil pipelines.

“Convinced that there is the need to provide adequate and extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order, and security in Rivers State,” the motion reads in part.

To approve the emergency declaration, the Senate requires a two-thirds majority vote, meaning at least 73 out of 109 senators must support the motion for it to take effect.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following the prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich South-South state.

In a nationwide broadcast, Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The president subsequently appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the administrator to oversee the affairs of the state for the six-month duration of the emergency rule.

The political turmoil in Rivers State has escalated in recent months, marked by a bitter rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The conflict has led to parallel factions in the state assembly and an unending power struggle within the state’s political landscape.

