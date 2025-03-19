Lawmakers in the House of Representatives went into a shouting match Wednesday as tensions flared ahead of proposed debate on the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

Before the plenary session commenced, some Lawmakers including Blessing Amadi, representing Port Harcourt II, and Marie Ebikake, representing Brass/Nembe federal constituency in Bayelsa, were seen in a heated confrontation, while some lawmakers attempted to defuse the situation.

Others were also heard making remarks about the emergency rule, with Mark Esset, representing Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan/Uruan/Uyo federal constituency, exclaiming: “Is this democracy?”

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following a prolonged political crisis in the South-South region. As part of the declaration, he suspended Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of the state, alongside his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly. Tinubu also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, to oversee the administration of the state.

