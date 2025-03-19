Siminalayi Fubara, the recently suspended Rivers State Governor, has vacated the Government House in Port Harcourt along with his family and security personnel. Reports indicate that they moved out on the morning of Wednesday
This development follows President Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of the governor, his deputy, and state House of Assembly members for six months due to the ongoing political crisis.
