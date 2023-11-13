Senate to consider diaspora voting during constitution review

The Senate will consider diaspora voting rights this week as part of the ongoing review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, according to Opeyemi Bamidele, the Leader of the Senate.

He disclosed this during a virtual diaspora dialogue at the weekend, highlighting the National Assembly’s determination to reconsider the diaspora voting rights and other related issues affecting Nigeria in the diaspora.

The dialogue was organized by the Directorate of Diaspora and International Affairs, Office of the Senate Leader in collaboration with Engage Diaspora Foundation and Nigeria Diaspora Foundation.

Two weeks ago, Bamidele sponsored a motion to review the 1999 Constitution, and, in the dialogue on Sunday, he justified the National Assembly’s resolve to review the Constitution, saying that the diaspora voting rights would form part of the ongoing constitution review.

He also confirmed that the bill was already on the floor of the Senate and had been scheduled for the second reading.

He said the Constitution Review Committee, chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, will consider the bill after the second reading. If approved, it will be referred to the House of Representatives for concurrence before being transmitted to the State Houses of Assembly.

To become effective, two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly must approve the bill.

Bamidele urged stakeholders to engage the Governors of the 36 federation states and Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly to ensure the bill’s passage into law.

He emphasized that diaspora voting is a right that must be recognized in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is a generational fight about ensuring greater inclusion in Nigeria’s electoral process.