Senate to confirm Tinubu’s ministerial nominees Saturday

The Senate will on Saturday confirm all the 48 ministerial nominees appointed by President Bola Tinubu after completing the screening of the remaining seven.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known on Friday after the screening of 13 nominees out of the 19 slated on the Order Paper for the day.

Those screened on Friday are the fresh ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation, which includes Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo from Kano State and Tunji Alausa (from Lagos State).

Others are Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu (from Kebbi State) Adegboyega Oyetola (from Osun State) Atiku Bagudu (from Kebbi State), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara State), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe State), Simon Lalong (Plateau State), and Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi State).

Also screened are: Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger State), Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe State), Senator Heineken Lokpobori (Bayelsa State), and Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

President Tinubu had revoked the earlier nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr Mairiya Mahmud also from the same state.

Another list that was read on the floor of the Senate, the President also nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo as 48th ministerial nominee.

The President had earlier sent a list of 28 ministerial nominees followed by a supplementary list of 19 nominees last Wednesday.

Tinubu announced this in a letter addressed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary on Friday.