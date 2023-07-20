Senate tasks FG on equal job opportunities for Nigerians

The Senate on Wednesday mandated the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity to draw up policies that relate to equality of opportunity and treatment in access to employment by Nigerians.

The resolution was sequel to a motion titled: “Age requirement precondition for employment in Nigeria: Urgent need for intervention”, sponsored by, Abba Moro (PDP Benue South).

Moro said it was pathetic that a graduate in Nigeria who could not get a job upon graduation and decided to go back to school with the hope that a higher qualification- a Masters degree could give him a better employment opportunity, is thrown into a career paradox.

According to him, upon completion of Masters degree, he comes out to find out that he is now above the age of employment and not employable by sole reason of his age.

Moro explained that this presents the predicament of the Nigerian youth who has the requisite qualification, knowledge, skills and is ready to work, but is disqualified or excluded on the ground that he/she is above the age limit by reason of his/her birth.

The lawmaker lamented that the situation has led many to commit age fraud by going all the way to falsify their age to remain within the age limit of employability to the Nigerian civil service and, of course, all other employers of labour in the country.

“Ironically, a graduate in this country can serve in the National Youth Service Corps programme at the age of 30, but cannot be gainfully employed thereafter on the fact that he/she is above 30 years, a situation that is a flagrant breach of his fundamental human rights,” he said.

The Senate, therefore, advised the ministry and other relevant agencies to prohibit and discourage public and private employees in Nigeria from putting up job adverts with an inherent undertone calculated to deprive any qualified Nigerian of being gainfully employed merely by reason of his/her age.