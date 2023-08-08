Senate rejects El-Rufai, confirms 45 others

The Senate on Monday refused to confirm the nomination of Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, as well as two other nominees for appointment as ministers.

The Senate confirmed 45, out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu.

Godswill Akpabio, president of the Senate, informed that the three nominees not confirmed would be subjected to further security checks. He urged those not confirmed to take their matter to Mr President.

Those rejected are Nasri El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta) and Sani Danladi (Taraba).

The nominees confirmed to be appointed ministers are Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa), Betta Edu (Cross River), John Enoh (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia State), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra State), David Umahi (Ebonyi State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Doris Uzoka (Imo state), Dele Alake (Ekiti state), Tunji Alausa (Lagos state), Lola Ade John (Lagos state), Ishak Salako (Ogun State), Bosun Tijjani (Ogun State), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo State), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo State), Tahir Mamman (Adamawa State).

Others are Yusuf M Tuggar (Bauchi), Ali Pate (Bauchi), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Maryam Mairiga Mahmud (Kano), Abdullahi T Gwarzo (Kano), Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina), Hanatu Musawa (Katsina), Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello M Goronyo (Sokoto), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT), Shuaibu A Audu (Kogi), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Imaan S-Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Mohammed Idris (Niger), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau).