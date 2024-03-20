Senate moves to amend terrorism law

The Senate has passed for second reading, a bill for an act to amend the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2024.

The bill, which seeks to enable Nigeria implement targeted financial sanctions on terrorism and terrorism financing without delay, was sponsored by Emmanuel Udende (APC -Benue).

Udende in his lead debate said the bill sought to give domestic designation to issues, persons and entities relating to terrorism and financing with immediate effect.

Contributing, Mohammed Monguno (APC- Borno) said the bill spoke for itself, saying that the bill sought to bring terrorism prevention and prohibition in consonance with international best practices.

He said there was a need for Nigeria to amend its rules as terrorism was evolving with technology. He said the amendment was important, as it would allow the attorney-general of the federation to designate an entity, or individual as a terrorist.

“Without such designation, it will be very difficult for international criminal fighting organisations like the Interpol to accept an entity as terrorist organisations or financier.”

He urged the lawmakers to support the reading of the bill for the second time.

Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) said there was a need to strengthen the mechanism in the fight against terrorism financing.

In a related development, the Senate also passed for second reading, a bill for an act to amend the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act.

The bill, which sought to include the Nigerian Financial Sanctions Unit and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the Surveillance and prevention of money laundering in Nigeria, was sponsored by Bamidele Opeyemi (APC-Ekiti).

Senate at plenary, also passed for second reading , a Bill for an Act to amend the Agricultural Research Council Act, 2004 sponsored by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue).

The Senate adjourned plenary to April 16 for the Easter and Sallah break.