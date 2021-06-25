Senate c’ttee lauds SIIFZ’s contribution to NEPZA’s growth

The Senate Committee on Trade and Investment led by the Chairman, Distinguished Senator Francis Fadahunsi, the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Alhaji Adamu Fanda and the Managing Director of NEPZA and his team paid a visit to Snake Island Integrated Free Zone, Apapa Lagos on the 15th of June 2021.

The visitors were warmly received by the Board and Management of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone including Maher Jarmakani, Abdullahi Yusuf, Semiu Akoredeand other Federal Government Agencies Operating in the Zone.

The Board of SIIFZ led by Maher Jarmakani spoke about the zone’s employment generation, infrastructure, and investments by registered enterprises in the areas of terminal operations, ship repair, heavy industries, pollution management, fabrication, training amongst other sectors.

The CEO stated that “SIIFZ’s has contributed immensely to the Nigerian economy by attracting major industrial investors and manufacturers that have provided mass employment, technology transfer and capacity development to Nigeria.”

On a key policy matter, SIIFZ Director Alhaji Yusufu Abdullahi commented that the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment should put an end to the confusion on free zone regulatory issues so that investors can be assured of the safety of their investment by protecting the current Free Zone Scheme under NEPZA.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Distinguished Senator Francis Fadahunsi in his remarks appreciated the work of SIIFZ for the improvement and the huge investments put in the Zone, particularly SIIFZ’s contribution over the years to the growth of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) in supporting one Single Free Zone Authority. He further appreciated the contribution of the various Free Zone Enterprises in the Zone through which revenue is generated for the Government through Agencies stationed in the Zone. He also urged the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to push for the amendment of its Act to close out on all issues militating against the operations of FTZs in the country.

Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Distinguished Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo also commended SIIFZ’s investment initiative, stating that the oversight visit is aimed at ensuring consistency in the payment of appropriate revenue into the Federation account, through the regulatory body, while ensuring that the Free Zone operates optimally.