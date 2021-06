The Nigeria Export Processing Zone Agency (NEPZA) and Senate Committee on Trade, Industry and Investment have commended LADOL’s achievement in developing a world-class industrial Free Zone over the last 20 years. Speaking during a recent oversight visit to the zone, Francis Fadahunsi, chairman of the committee, said the delegation was highly impressed by the LADOL…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login