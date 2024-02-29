Senate confirms four out of five CBN board members

The Senate has confirmed four out of the five persons nominated by President Bola Tinubu as members of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The upper chamber confirmed Robert Agbede, Ado Yakubu Wanka, Murtala Sabo Sagagi, and Muslimat Olanike Aliyu, but did not confirm Urum Kalu Eke for not appearing before the Committee on Banking Insurance and other Financial Institution.

The Senate confirmed the nominees during plenary on Thursday after considering the report of the Committee chaired by Adetokumbo Abiru, the Senator representing Lagos East.

Abiru said the nominnes screened possess the required knowledge, experience and academic qualifications to serve as directors in the CBN board. He added that the appointment is in line with Section 6 (1), (2) (d) and 10 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

Meanwhile, Orji Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North, explained that Eke, the nominee not confirmed could not be appear for screening to take up the role because it will conflict his current job as consultant to the World Bank, a.kmg others.

Orji told lawmakers that Eke already informed the CBN that he will not be able to take the job.