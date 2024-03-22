Senate adjourns plenary till April 16

The Senate and House of Representatives have adjourned plenary sittings till April 16 2024 to observe the ongoing Ramadan fast, the forthcoming Easter holidays and Eid Fitir celebrations.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, who presided over plenary at the Senate, announced the adjournment starting Thursday.

The upper chamber adjourned after approving its votes and proceedings for Wednesday’s plenary.

Similarly, Tajudeen Abass, Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced the adjournment following a motion for adjournment moved by the Chief Whip of the House, Bello Kumo and seconded by Aliyu Madaki , the deputy minority Leader.