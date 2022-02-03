Security tightens at APC headquarters as CECPC inaugurates states excos

The National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja has been turned to a ‘Squadron’ of a sort, comprising operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps who cordoned off the vicinity as the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) inaugurates States Executive Council (EXCO) of the party.

Supporters of the States EXCO billed for the inauguration, some staff of the party who are not aware of an earlier stay at home circular and journalists have been barred from accessing the Secretariat while commuters enroute the Buhari House were turned back.

BusinessDay gathered that the tight security is the fear of the Mai-Mala Buni-led CECPC that the inauguration may be disrupted by States where there is parallel leadership during the last year’s contentious congresses.