Lawanson-Alade emerges APC candidate for Ondo Reps by-election

Mayokun Lawanson-Alade, has won the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the February 26 Akure North/South Federal Constituency Bye-Election in Ondo state.

BusinessDay reports that eight aspirants contested the primary election, but Lawanson-Alade emerged the winner with 301 votes, while Omowumi Owhovorie took the second position with 196 votes.

The aspirants that contested the House of Representatives bye-election, included, Omowumi Owhovorie, Sunday Olajide, Ifedayo Abegunde, Abiodun Adesida, Dennis Fadairo, Ademola Adegoroye, Olarenwaju Owoyemi and the winner, Mayokun Lawanson-Alade

The election, which was conducted by an 8-man committee led by the deputy governor of Anambra state, Nkem Okeke, said they were in Ondo state to conduct a peaceful and transparent election.

Earlier, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, while addressing the aspirants and delegates before the commencement of the exercise, declared that he had no preferred candidate among the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

Read also: Here are beneficiaries of pre-election spending

Governor Akeredolu, who declared that he was not supporting anybody in the primary election, encouraged all delegates to vote according to their conscience.

He said, “I have said it over and over again that I have no candidate. I’m supporting nobody, go and vote according to your conscience.”

Akeredolu explained that the APC had conducted several primaries in the state including the governorship primary that produced him without any rancour.

The Governor, however, disclosed that whoever emerges as the candidate of the party during the primary would be supported by all to ensure an overwhelming victory at the polls.

Okeke, therefore, thanked all the aspirants and delegates after the exercise for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner to sustain the existing peace in the state and the party.

According to him, “I have done my job, we have tried to do a very good job and the exercise was peaceful and transparent and you could see that there was no rancour.”