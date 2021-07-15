Security: Six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft leave US for Nigeria

The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has left the United States of America on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 en route to Nigeria.

The 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through 5 countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria.

The military authorities say the much-awaited aircraft would significantly boost the fight against terrorism and all other forms of criminality.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in a statement signed by its spokesperson, air commodore Edward Gabkwet said an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

“The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft”, the statement said.