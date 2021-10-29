Security operatives foil jailbreak in Edo

Attempts made by inmates to escape from the Benin Correctional Centre along Sapele road in Benin City, was on Thursday, aborted by a combined security agencies of the Nigeria Correctional Service, the Police and Army.

Aminu Suleman, the public relations officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Edo State Command, who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, said there was no escape of any inmates or death.

Suleman said the attempted jailbreak, which started at 12:30 pm, was initiated by a confrontation between some awaiting-trial inmates, especially the recaptured escapees, and convicted inmates.

He further said reinforcement was immediately mobilised from the state headquarters to enforce law and order.

“At about 12.30 pm, some awaiting trial inmates especially the recaptured escapees started protest which led to a confrontation between them and the convicted inmates.

“Sister security agencies have showed solidarity by drafting their men around the outer perimeter fence to complement correctional service armed squad personnel to ensure total security of the custodial centre,” Suleman said.

The command’s image maker said the situation has been brought under control, adding that investigation into the incident has been instituted by the controller to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the disturbance.

“The controller of corrections, Felix Lawrence, wishes to assure the general public that they should go about their normal business without any fear,” he added.

Recall that many inmates escaped from the correctional center during the #EndSARS protest in October last year.