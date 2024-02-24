Security forces foil break-in attempt at Jos market amidst hardship

Security forces comprising soldiers, police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken control of the bustling Yankalli Market in Plateau State.

Their swift action foiled an attempt by hoodlums to break in and steal essential commodities. Pockets of protests and looting incidences have been reported around Nigeria, following rising economic hardship.

Reports indicated that the group of hoodlums, consisting of both males and females, targeted the market around 8:00 pm on Friday, only to be intercepted by the vigilant security operatives who had been strategically deployed in anticipation of such incidents.

“We received information on Thursday about the planned attack by hoodlums from neighboring areas. We immediately alerted the security agencies, who promptly intervened. We had to remain vigilant throughout the night, guarding our merchandise,” a trader in the market said.

The trader emphasized that the recent spike in commodity prices is beyond their control, attributing it to various factors such as transportation costs and fluctuations in wholesale prices. He urged the public to empathize with the challenges faced by traders.

Confirming the successful operation to BusinessDay on Saturday, Alabo Alfred, spokesperson for the Plateau state police command, stated, “We received early information and, with the cooperation of some market stakeholders, managed to thwart the attempted break-in. The operation was effectively led by the Area Commander and yielded positive results.”