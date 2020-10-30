Security expert advocates new innovation to curb crime in Nigeria

A security expert and managing director of Hogan Guards Security, Paul Ibirogba has advocated the deployment of Polygraph Lie Detector to curb the rising crime rate in Nigeria.

Ibirogba said polygraph lie detector has become an entrenched tool in advanced countries to enhance criminal investigations and recruitment into armed forces.

Ibirogba speaking at the inauguration of Hogan Polygraph and Investigations Limited in Lagos, Wednesday, said a lie detector test is used to measure and record several physiological indicators

According to him, such indicators include blood pressure, pulse, respiration and skin conductivity, while a person answers a series of questions he is asked under controlled conditions. The system runs on the theory that deceptive answers will produce physiological responses that can be differentiated from those associated with non-deceptive answers.

He further said the theory, which has been validated all over the world, rests on the belief that when people lie intentionally, they exhibit certain predictable physiological characteristics.

The security expert observed that Nigeria’s judicial process was long and winding, and often leads to frustration when the end result of determining the truth becomes opaque. The reason some criminal investigations and court processes take years and even decades are because of the search for truth or evidence.

“The police, judicial officers and private investigators, as well as every organisation, can use a polygraph lie detector. Even the police and other security forces can begin their much-anticipated reforms on taking every recruit through the lie detector to ensure that bad eggs and those with criminal background are weeded out from the outset,” he added.

The Hogan boss said the company envisions that for Nigeria to reduce crime to an all-time low, “all organisations irrespective of size must have a work-force that is genuinely honest and possess a high level of integrity to diligently promote and uphold trustworthiness and eradicate fraud in all forms at all workplaces towards a guaranteed and sustained organizational solvency.”