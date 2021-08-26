Security challenge: Kumuyi tasks Nigerians on attitudinal change

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, William Kumuyi has appealed to Nigerians to show love to one another and embrace God to solve her security challenges.

Kumuyi made the appeal while speaking to journalists at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, shortly after he arrived for a 6-day Gospel Campaign crusade beginning from August 26 in the state.

“Nigerians must turn away from negative attitudes and show love to one another for God to intervene in her security challenges,” he said.

Kumuyi, accompanied by his wife, Esther, and other leaders of the church for the crusade christened ‘Divine Touch for Total Freedom’ ,also called on various church denominations to continue seeking the face of God, who has the power to cure Nigeria’s problems when every other human solution has failed.

Kumuyi said: “The solution to the insecurity is for us to understand that God lives in us; that God created us and that every community, every state and the whole country should return to God.

“We should also know that God is able to do all things and we turn away from our negative way that is injuring us as they are sometimes destructive, when we turn away from them, love God, love ourselves and everyone around us, I believe we will find a solution to our problems. You can see there are all manner of problems in the country, but we are asking our people to continue in prayers for the intervention of God to all these problems facing us today,” Kumuyi said.

He explained that the 6-day Global Gospel Campaign would portray the love of God for the people of the state in particular and Nigeria in general, adding that it would be a time of prayer for healing on the land.

The Enugu State Overseer, Godson Ezenwajiofor while addressing journalists, explained that the Church would not keep quiet in the face of challenges facing the country, stressing that the crusade would be used to preach hope and deepen the knowledge of God.

He said that the popular American Gospel Singer, Don Moen would be ministering in songs along with Deeper Life Choirs from different countries of the world to bless the South East and indeed the world. He called on Nigerians to pray more and trust God for intervention to tackle insecurity in the nation.