Security agents know bandits’ hideouts, they follow me to negotiate with them — Gumi 

Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, said security agents know the hideout of bandits terrorising Nigerians, particularly in the northern parts of the country.

Gumi revealed this during an interview on Nigeria Info FM on Monday evening, saying that the security agents followed him to negotiate with the bandits.

The controversial cleric said the federal government should negotiate with the kidnappers who abducted about 287 schoolchildren from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State because it is the only reasonable way to ensure the safe return of the pupils.

He argued that negotiation does not necessarily mean money will be paid to the kidnappers; it might be releasing prisoners for captives.

Speaking further, he said bandits are just marginalised Nigerians, who don’t have access to education, good roads, water, and other social amenities.

Echoing his longtime sentiment, Gumi said the government should grant bandits amnesty like they did in the Niger Delta region to end insecurity in the North.

When asked about why it was easy for him to locate and meet with the bandits while security agents struggle with their location, Gumi said the security agents are not being truthful because they always follow him to negotiate with the kidnappers.

“I don’t think they (security agents) are truthful with you. When I go, I go with them; I don’t go alone,” he said.

Speaking on the identities of the bandits, Gumi said they are mainly herdsmen, who are largely Nigerians with few foreigners.