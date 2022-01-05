Security agencies move to avert farmers-herders’ clash in Edo

Security agencies have waded into the recent clash between farmers and herders in second Abumwenre camp in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State.

This is sequel to a threat allegedly made to inhabitants and their food crops by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The residents of the community had claimed that some herders dressed in camouflage invaded their community, instructing them not to ring their security bell and to leave their food crops, including cassava, yam, and plantain for the cows to eat.

Solomon Omoragbon, a leader of the community (Odionwere) said “I was in Benin City, when my people called me that some persons came asking for the leader of the community to dialogue, directing us not to ring our bell anymore. I haven’t seen the herdsmen but I saw the food items they ate.”

Also, Pius Ossai, a farmer, said, “On my way to farm, I saw a man wearing camouflage carrying Ak-47 and asked me what I’m looking for and I replied him that this is my farm but he told me that I should allow his cow to eat my crops or he will kill me. For fear of being killed, I immediately returned home.”

The joint team of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army on a media tour to inspect the level of damage done to the community said they were acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police and the 4-Brigade commander following reports that residents were sacked by suspected herdsmen.

The duo called for calm, assuring residents of the community that they would continue to patrol around to ensure sanity is restored.

Kotongs Bello, spokesperson of the Edo State police command said a team of security personnel would be deployed to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the locality.

“It has become necessary for the police, after reading reports that Fulani herdsmen sacked the people in this community, to douse the tension on the story making the rounds. The police in collaboration with the Edo State government directed that we come and see it with our own eyes and inquire from the residents of the community.

“The Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the Brigade commander after listening to the news that the residents of the community were sacked, directed his men to join us.

“We have gone round, there is no house that was burnt by herders, we have not also seen anybody mourning. We want to assure the residents of the community and have decided to send this delegation to ensure people are safe and to douse the tension making people panic that the herders have ransacked the village,” he said.