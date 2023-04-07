Second term: PDP chieftain tasks Bauchi governor on sustainable development

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Noah J. Wadata has tasked the re-elected governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to redouble his efforts and improve on good governance from his first tenure in office for sustainable development.

Wadata in a statement on Friday noted that it was clear that it was the hard work and dedication to good governance that gave Governor Bala a re-election for another four years in office to pilot the affairs of Bauchi State.

He pointed out that the last four years was a testimony that Bauchi State will grow to attain more heights in infrastructural development, security and peaceful co- existence among different ethnic groups in the State.

“It’s clear that you have put in a lot of hard and dedication to deserve your re-election for another four years in office to pilot the affairs of Bauchi State.Your achievements in the last four years is a testimony that Bauchi State will grow in leaps and bounds and attain more height’s under your watch in the next four years in infrastructural development, security and cooperate co- existence among different ethnic groups living in Bauchi State.

“Your Excellency, your massive votes polled across state at the election to come first among other qualified candidates is a sign that you are the popular choice of the peace loving people of Bauchi State.

“Indeed, your victory and declaration as the governor elect of Bauchi State is divinely ordained thus the continuous growth of Bauchi State and her citizens are assured in a prosperous city under your leadership.

“We urge you to continue to build Bauchi State as the best state in the North East and in Nigeria as a whole for more sustainable developments in terms of rapid and mega economic development.

“As you are aware that the expectations of Bauchi citizens are high in the areas of security, women empowerment, youth development and peaceful co-existence while praying to God to shower you with more grace and wisdom to deliver all your campaign promises.

“Your Excellency, the spontaneous jubilation on the streets of Bauchi and all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi State eloquently be speaks the fact that you are the choice of the people.

“On behalf of myself, campaign organisation, friends and well-wishers and the entire members of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Bundot ward in Dass Local government area and Dass/Tarawa Balewa/ Bogoro Federal Constituency congratulates His Excellency Bala Mohammed Abdulkadiri the Executive governor of Bauchi State on your re-election for a second term in office after a long period of hectic campaign,” the statement said.