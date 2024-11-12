SEC to strengthen venture capitalist, private equity regulations for efficiency

Emomotimi Agama, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will strengthen the regulatory framework for venture capital and private equity firms by enhancing their operational efficiencies to attract investors necessary to enhance financial stability.

Emomoti Agama, Director General, SEC disclosed this recently in his keynote speech delivered at the annual conference of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) in Lagos.

Delivering his speech on the topic ‘Enhancing Financial Stability in the Nigerian Economy: Strategic Role of the Capital Market in Wealth Creation’, he described the topic as both timely and essential given the current state of the economy and the substantial impact that capital markets can have on wealth generation in Nigeria.

Agama said that a robust venture capital and private equity sector would catalyse growth in emerging sectors and empower Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“This foundation will also attract local and international investors, injecting much-needed capital into the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Agama noted that a resilient economy is anchored by its ability to turn domestic savings into investments that stimulate growth.

He explained that investing in Nigerian companies minimises reliance on foreign capital and builds self-sufficiency, which is critical in times of global uncertainty.

“By channelling our resources into Nigerian enterprises, we lay the groundwork for a sustainable, resilient growth model. When Nigerians invest locally, we are investing in the future of our nation,” he added.

He noted that stability encompasses more than merely maintaining steady financial systems.

“Stability is about creating a secure environment in which businesses, investors, and everyday Nigerians can confidently shape their futures,” he said.

The SEC director general also described the capital market as a powerful tool in achieving stability and fostering wealth for all Nigerians.

“The capital market encourages domestic savings and channels them into productive investment by mobilising domestic savings and directing them into investments.

“By providing a structured environment for individuals and institutions to invest their savings, the capital market transforms these idle funds into resources that build businesses, support infrastructure projects, and stimulate economic activities.

“This process of channelling savings into productive investments helps create wealth and job opportunities while encouraging financial inclusion.

“Nigeria is one of the largest economies in Africa and we have faced significant challenges in recent years. The decline in oil prices, inflationary pressures, and currency fluctuations have tested our economic resilience.

“The Capital market is the backbone and barometer of a healthy economy, and it plays a critical role in fostering wealth creation.

“As Nigeria develops its financial infrastructure, agencies such as the SEC and institutions such as the ICMR are instrumental in shaping a stable economic landscape,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agama disclosed the need for a robust capital market to embrace modernity through technology and innovation.

According to him, “By adopting technology advancements and integrating fintech solutions, we can build a more accessible, efficient, and resilient market infrastructure.

“Additionally, our youthful and tech-savvy population presents a unique opportunity. We must align market innovations and product development with local needs to fully harness our demographic dividend and make financial inclusion a reality for all Nigerians.

“SEC has embraced these innovations by establishing regulatory sandboxes to review fintech companies and register them. Recently, we gave an approval in principle to two companies while we have others in the pipeline.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

