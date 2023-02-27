SDP’s Gaza wins Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency Nasarawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon. Jonathan Gaza, Member of the House of Representatives for Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal constituency, as the winner of Saturday’s election for the constituency in Nasarawa.

Prof. George Genyi, INEC Returning Officer for the election, declared Gaza who polled 60,265 votes as winner at the Keffi Zonal collation centre in Keffi local government area of the state on Monday.

Genyi said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Bulus Ishaku, had 33,180 votes with that of the Labour Party, Iliya Gambo scoring 29,665 votes while that of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Auta Koro, pulled 28,417 votes.

Read also: Oshiomhole stops Alimikhena’s third senatorial bid, emerges winner

“That Gaza Jonathan of the SDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Speaking after the declaration of the results, Usman Enoch, SDP party Agent for the election, expressed gladness over the victory and gratitude to the people of Karu/Keffi/Kokona federal constituency for giving Gaza the mandate to represent them again at the House of Representatives.

“This happened all because of his laudable performances. He has touched almost every part of the constituency. I also applaud the electoral process which was peaceful and laudable,” he said.

Also speaking in an interview, Ifeanyi Maduabuchi, Labour Party Agent, also commended the conduct of the election by INEC and the transparent manner in which the results were declared.

“I can really say our eyes are everywhere but with what we have seen so far and our observations, everything moved smoothly,” he said.