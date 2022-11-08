Scanfrost offers eco-friendly products to save 70% of energy for consumers

Scanfrost, an electronics and home appliances manufacturer, said its eco-friendly products in the Nigerian market are built to offer 70 percent energy savings to consumers.

The company, which is currently at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair taking place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, said some of the products displayed this year include its recently unveiled Genmate series inverter air conditioners, washer dryer laundry, Andromeda Televisions, and intelli-inverter chest freezers among other products such as refrigerators, gas cookers, microwaves, blenders and more.

Maneesh Nanda, managing director of New Home Distributions Africa Limited, said at the launch of the Scanfrost Mega stall that the Scanfrost brand has for three decades been offering customers the best quality products and after-sales service through its vast network of service centres in Nigeria.

Nanda said the company is delighted to be back for the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair and to share excellent deals and prizes with customers.

“The brand looks forward to hosting her customers this year to an enthralling experience with irresistible offers. There will be something for everyone and all pockets,” Nanda said.

This year’s edition of the International Trade Fair themed, ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,’ was officially declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Niyi Adebayo, the Minister of Trade and Industry, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.

The trade fair is billed to run till Sunday, 13th November 2022.