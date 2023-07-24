Saudi Arabia to provide $500m financial aid to support Tunisia’s economy

Saudi Arabia has signed agreements with Tunisia to provide 500 million U.S. dollars to help finance Tunisia’s state budget.

In the presence of Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane, the agreements were signed by Tunisian Finance Minister Sihem Namsia and her Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in Tunis.

The agreements included the provision of a soft loan of 400 million dollars and a grant worth 100 million dollars to support the Tunisian economy.

“These agreements aim to support the Tunisian economy to come out of its crisis,” Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr said.

Namsia said that the signing of these agreements “is part of the consolidation of bilateral ties and long-standing cooperation between the two countries.”

The Saudi minister said the agreements testified to the solidity of the relations between the two countries and efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support the revival of the Tunisian economy. (Xinhua/NAN)